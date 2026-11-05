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Students navigate post-graduation careers and uncertainty
4 days ago
As midterms approach, Willamette’s graduating class is getting progressively closer to the end of their college career. This brings the question: what will happen after graduation? Setting societal standards aside, what is happening in the real world? Do students fail if they do not know what they want to do forever before entering college, or is everyone still trying to figure their lives out?