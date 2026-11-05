undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb - Black Cats Disappoint At Home
By Andy Tomlinson,7 days ago
Made a good save low to his right in the first half where he pushed the ball wide but beaten by two good finishes. Kicking seems to have deserted him. Although this is not saying much, I thought he was one of our better players in the first half. Looked solid defensively and was keen to get forward, clipping the post with a cross that just evaded Isidor and Fofana.