undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Milwaukee Art Museum Announces $10 Million Gift to Establish the Lubar Family Center for Drawings and Prints
4 days ago
The Lubar family’s generosity supports the care, study, and exhibition of one of the Museum’s most significant collections. MILWAUKEE, WI— November 5, 2026— Sheldon and Marianne Lubar, together with Joan Lubar and John Crouch, David and Madeleine Lubar, and Susan Lubar, have committed $10 million to the Milwaukee Art Museum to establish the Lubar Family Center for Drawings and Prints. The gift creates lasting support for works on paper, which span more than five centuries and make up over half of the Museum’s collection of more than 35,000 works.