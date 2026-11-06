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UMD transfer, off-campus students connect at crafting events
By Stella Henretta,9 days ago
University of Maryland transfer and off-campus students built community and decorated picture frames in a Transfer and Off-Campus Student Life event, held Wednesday in Stamp Student Union. Part of the student engagement office, Transfer and Off-Campus Student Life works to ease transfer and off-campus students’ transitions into the university by...