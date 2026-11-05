undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sandra “Sandy” Carlberg
3 days ago
Sandra “Sandy” Carlberg, of Montgomery, passed away at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague on November 1, 2026 at the age of 89. Sandy was born on April 8, 1937 to Howard and Esther (Mahoney) Verrips in Boyden, Iowa. She graduated from Boyden High School and the University of Northern Iowa Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She taught school in a one-room schoolhouse in rural Northern Iowa. She met Don Carlberg, both young teachers, when they were set up on a blind date. They were united in marriage on August 16, 1958 in Boyden with her students also in attendance.