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What Is FlashProve? Anthropic’s New Way to Verify AI Model Identity
By Rashan Dixon,4 days ago
FlashProve is a research prototype that lets an AI provider cryptographically verify which specific model generated a response. Anthropic published FlashProve on November 2, 2026. The blog post covers provable inference, the company’s term for this research direction. Its core question is simple. When you query a model today, you cannot confirm the response’s true source. A provider could be running a different model than the one it claims. FlashProve offers a mathematical answer to that gap.