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Trump Declares Oval Office A National Monument
9 days ago
President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Thursday (November 5) declaring the Oval Office and Cabinet Room at the White House as a national monument. This move aims to preserve these iconic spaces from significant alterations by future administrations. Trump stated that the offices could not be "touched by anybody, destroyed, ripped down by stupid people," as reported by UPI.