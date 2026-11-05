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Spikes in Republic water/sewer billing scaled back from two to 12 years, officials propose slow roll water, sewer rate changes
7 days ago
The Republic City Council is considering a stunning reversal of the steep water and sewer rate increases approved in January 2025. At the city council’s Oct. 20 meeting, Chief Financial Officer Bob Ford introduced a budget amendment pulling back on the 64 percent increase in water and sewer rates in one year, which would continue to rise annually. After an outcry from the public, in March the city froze scheduled increases in water after the first year. Wastewater rates still increased by 16 percent. Under the vision statement of “doing the Right Thing at the Right Time for the Right Reason,” Ford advances what was called a “fairer” bill calculation methodology, “one that is equitable to all rate payers and can be used for both water and wastewater” for the next three years.
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