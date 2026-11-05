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Spotlight: Christ United Methodist Church
5 days ago
Christ United Methodist Church (CUMC), 501 Wistar Rd. in Fairless Hills, has been serving its community since 1975. The CUMC congregation actively participates in various outreach programs to address the needs of the community: food drives and distribution, clothing donation drives and support for local homeless shelters. These initiatives not only provide essential services but also strengthen the bonds between church members and the wider community.