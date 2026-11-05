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Bucks County confronts homelessness with week of awareness, action
By June Portnoy,4 days ago
Homelessness doesn't always look the way people expect — and it isn't limited to big cities. Even in affluent Bucks County, families and individuals are struggling to find stable housing, keep food on the table and navigate unexpected hardships. The Bucks County Housing Link receives more than 2,000 calls a month from people experiencing a housing crisis, according to Murielle Kelly, director of housing services for Family Service Association of Bucks County.
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