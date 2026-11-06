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LeBron James, Wii Sports and tumbling: Film watch with Maryland football’s Chris Durr
By Jake Kauderer,9 days ago
Sports editor and football reporter Jake Kauderer watches film with Maryland football receiver Chris Durr Jr. at the Jones-Hill House on Nov. 3, 2026. (Gurnoor Sodhi/The Diamondback) Chris Durr Jr. once shared the spotlight with LeBron James. Durr, now Maryland football’s leading receiver, and James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer,...