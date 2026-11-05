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“It’s something historic”: New citizen reflects on first U.S. midterm vote in Tucson
By Carolina Cuellar,7 days ago
Magda Barragan steps out of her truck sporting sunglasses and a yellow envelope at 10 a.m. Monday before Election Day. “This is the first time I’ve done this,” she says, in Spanish, of filling out a mail-in ballot and turning it in at the polls. This is also Magda’s first time voting in a midterm election. She is a recently naturalized American citizen. Her first time ever voting in the U.S. was two years ago — in a presidential election that gave Republicans control of Congress and the executive branch.
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