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Pima County has 67,000 ballots left, expects to finish count Monday
By Shannon Conner,6 days ago
The Pima County Elections department said on Thursday that it has about 67,000 ballots left to count and expects to finish on Monday, Nov. 9. The Pima County Recorder is expected to complete signature verification on the remaining early ballots from Election Day and turn them over to the elections department today, Pima County spokesperson Mark Evans told Arizona Luminaria Thursday morning.