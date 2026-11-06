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South Street Seaport Museum Announces Diwali Celebration at the Seaport Museum on November 10
By - TIE Staff,8 days ago
South Street Seaport Museum announces its annual Diwali Celebration at the Seaport Museum on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 from 4–6pm. Tickets are free and can be reserved. Join the Seaport Museum, The Culture Tree Collective Inc., and The Rubin Museum for festive activities to mark Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. Diwali, named for the row (avali) of clay lamps (deepa) that light up homes to symbolize the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness, also marks the start of the Hindu New Year.