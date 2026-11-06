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AIA Honors Five “Power Builders of Scale” with Kautilya Awards at New York Gala
By - TIE Staff,8 days ago
Business leadership, responsible artificial intelligence and Indian classical music highlight the evening. The Association of Indians in America (AIA), together with its Business Council, hosted the AIA Business Council & Kautilya Awards Night on November 1, 2026, at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, New York. More than 250 attended, including CEOs, COOs, presidents, entrepreneurs and community leaders. They gathered to recognize five outstanding business leaders and explore the opportunities and responsibilities surrounding artificial intelligence.
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