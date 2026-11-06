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Prem Bhandari invited for Prashanti Kutiram’s Golden Jubilee celebrations to be inaugurated by PM Modi
By - TIE Staff,8 days ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram, Bengaluru, on November 13, marking 50 years of the institution’s contributions to yoga, education, scientific research, integrative healthcare, spirituality and nation-building. According to a press release, the celebrations will also mark the birth centenary...