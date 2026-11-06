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Indian American Impact Congratulates Nithya Raman for Winning Election as Mayor of Los Angeles
By - TIE Staff,8 days ago
Indian American Impact proudly congratulates Nithya Raman on her victory in the general election for Mayor of Los Angeles, where she defeated incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. Raman will become the first South Asian American mayor of the nation’s second-largest city. This victory reflects the growing political power of South Asian Americans in California, a state with more than 1 million South Asian residents, the largest such population in the country.