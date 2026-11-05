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Joyce Wells
5 days ago
She was a 20-year employee of AT&T. She was of the Methodist faith. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Chuck Wells; two daughters, Kirsten Campbell and Amber (Brandon) Basham; two grandsons, Cade Campbell and Xan Campbell; two granddaughters, Summer Laughlin and Reina Campbell; great-grandson, Averiy Oaks; great-granddaughter, Kenna Campbell; sister, Patricia (Robert) Duncan; two brothers, Fleet (Terry) Sexton and Stanley (Deana) Sexton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives; and her friends, “The Peeps” and Pru.