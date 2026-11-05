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Dr. Anna Stephan- Robinson: Keeping Students in Key and on Their Toes
By Jyllian Norman,5 days ago
WEST LIBERTY, W. Va — When describing Dr. Stephan-Robinson to someone outside of the music department, I would say she is dedicated to her work, an honest person, passionate about music, a born mentor, and someone who wants the best for her students every single day. Dr. Stephan-Robinson, or as we call her, Dr. Steph-Rob, is the department’s Queen of Music Theory. Now, let’s get into knowing the Queen herself.