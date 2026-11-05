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Having Trouble Falling Asleep at Night? These Foods and Supplements Are Worth Knowing About
By Viktorija Kopjar,4 days ago
Lying awake while the minutes tick by is one of the most frustrating ways to end a day. You’re tired, your body is ready to rest, yet your mind refuses to switch off. Many people reach for quick fixes, from late-night snacks to sleep aids on the pharmacy shelf. While no single food or supplement can cure insomnia, research suggests a few options may give your nightly routine a gentle boost.