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“Extremely Crazy”: Cowboys Star Makes Thoughts Clear on Skip Bayless Wanting to “Execute Players” After Arizona Loss
8 days ago
Sports analyst Skip Bayless sparked controversy with his words about Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams following the team’s shocking 33-30 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys’ defense was a major culprit behind the loss as they surrendered four consecutive touchdown drives to blow two 14-point leads in the second half.