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Ubbi Dubbi Reveals 2027 Lineup: Illenium, Aoki, Galantis & More
By Bryson Page,9 days ago
Disco Presents has unveiled the lineup for Ubbi Dubbi 2027, bringing the festival back to Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas on April 23 and 24. Now in its eighth edition, Ubbi Dubbi has carved out a spot as one of the first major electronic festivals of the spring season, and this year’s bill is led by Illenium, Steve Aoki, Galantis, MK (Marc Kinchen), Deorro, Adventure Club, Jessica Audiffred and Lilly Palmer, among others.