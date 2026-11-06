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RECAP: Low-scoring affair ends in 2-1 loss for Red Wings against Golden Knights
By Jonathan Mills,8 days ago
“We kept a Stanley Cup-caliber team to one,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “Made one mistake at the end, and it’s in the net. I thought we got real good goaltending. I thought everybody found ways to contribute. It takes a little bit more for us to score goals. We would’ve had that chance and maybe not finished, but we had some looks and it’s disappointing, but we got to regroup and move on.”