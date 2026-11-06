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Boeing Field Tower Leak Forces Month of Flight Restrictions at Seattle Airport
By Aaron Washington,8 days ago
Flights in and out of King County International Airport-Boeing Field are facing about a month of restrictions after a persistent leak forced air traffic controllers out of their regular perch and into a temporary tower with far more limited capabilities. The disruption started Wednesday and is expected to ripple beyond Boeing Field itself, with knock-on effects for arrivals at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as well.
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