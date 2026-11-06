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South Georgia State College offers free application days throughout November
By Submitted,9 days ago
November is the perfect time to take the next step toward a college education as South Georgia State College (SGSC) brings back its annual No Fee November initiative. From November 1 through November 30, prospective students can apply to SGSC without paying the application fee, making it easier to explore the opportunities available at one of Georgia’s most affordable colleges.