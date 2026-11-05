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Marc Molinaro provides a postmortem on deadly election night for GOP
By David Lombardo,3 days ago
The blue wave that hit the country on election night also hit New York, delivering big wins for Democrats up and down the ballot. For that perspective we check in with Assemblyman-elect Marc Molinaro, a Hudson Valley Republican, who has experience winning and losing in New York. He discusses party infrastructure, his controversial GOP colleague Anthony Constantino, and what candidates can do to avoid getting swept up in wave elections.