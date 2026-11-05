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Club Culinary’s Greatest Hits: Wes Tyler
By Isabelle Gustafson, Senior Editor, Club + Resort Chef,6 days ago
Club chefs spend their careers honing their skills, crafting plates that members will insist upon long after the special has ended. Wes Tyler, WCMC, CEC, CCA, CCCD, WSET I, Executive Chef of The Club at Carlton Woods (The Woodlands, Texas) shares members’ favorite plates, paired alongside a personal favorite, and the stories behind them.