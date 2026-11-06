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AT THE TRIPLEX: The difficult men of ‘Wild Horse Nine’
By Ben Elliott,9 days ago
Martin McDonagh loves his difficult men. For the last 20 years, the acclaimed playwright has been putting the psyches of disgruntled men under the microscope in movies like “In Bruges”; “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”; and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” And while what he finds is often ugly—these are stories of killers, racists, and the painfully boring—his work forces us to face the cruelty that arises when loneliness and apathy go untreated in the minds of men.