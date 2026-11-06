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Editorial: Send the external security guards home
By Editorial Page Board,9 days ago
Last month, Allied Universal, a private security contractor, settled a lawsuit brought by Scott Amaral, who alleged that while he was working as a nurse at Rhode Island Hospital, nearby Allied Universal security staff failed to intervene as he suffered “blows to his head, neck and chest” from a psychiatric patient, which eventually led to cardiac arrest. Amaral’s lawyer did not provide details on the settlement due to a non-disclosure agreement, but in a statement to The Herald, he said that these types of cases usually have to do with a “systematic deficit by the employer who fails to hire the right people, fails to supervise them properly and lo and behold, the mistakes occur.”
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