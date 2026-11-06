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Broadway High School Class Reunions: 1962 and 1966
By GuestWriter,8 days ago
33 folks attended the Broadway HS Class of 1962 Gathering. The group met on Oct 17th for their 64th Reunion at Wood Grill in Harrisonburg. They honored their 42 deceased classmates with a photo and candle table of “Not to be Forgotten.” They “Remembered When” with senior year pictures on their tables of all the activities they were doing in their senior year, along with a banner of events that year.
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