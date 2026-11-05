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Jimmy Allgood on entrepreneurship, economic development, outlook for industry in Middle Georgia
By Slightly Off The Record,5 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Dublin entrepreneur and business leader Jimmy Allgood goes Slightly Off the Record with Kyle Dominy to talk about all things economic development, from building a brand for his own small business to helping transform the Port of Savannah into one of the world’s major shipping thoroughfares. The Allgood Pest Solutions founder shares the origins of his company slogan “When Bugs are all gone, it’s Allgood,” once heard across the airwaves of Middle Georgia, and how he managed the growing business until his retirement. Then he discusses his more than decade long stretch of service on the Georgia Ports Authority Board and the Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority Board and how the industrial landscape, locally and across the state, has changed over the years.