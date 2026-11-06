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Bass Fishing with Mike
By Mike Merica,8 days ago
With shorter days, cooler air temperatures, lower water temperatures and a few rain events, October bass were feeding up. That should continue into the first part of November. November can be the most favorite time of the year for outdoorsmen in the Shenandoah Valley, especially if you hunt, fish, hike, or just like being outdoors. Hunting season is in full swing, trout have been stocked in some areas, and bass in the Shenandoah River and local lakes will be aggressive and feeding up for the cold months ahead. Toward the end of November will be that transition into the winter season of fishing on the Shenandoah River. November is a great month to catch better than average sized bass. With fishing pressure trending down there will be more parking spots and avid anglers will have more space to fish. Bass will be in a transition stage early in the month.