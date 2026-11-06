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Honda RN0 e-MTB: the mountain bike Honda will sell next to its motorcycles
By Vincent Nguyen,8 days ago
The Honda RN0 is a carbon mountain bike with an electric motor, and Honda doesn’t plan to sell it in a bike shop. The RN0 goes on sale through selected Honda motorcycle dealerships in Europe, parked next to Africa Twins and Fireblades, for people who already buy their two-wheeled machines from Honda. It’s the company’s first high-end electric mountain bike, built with German e-MTB maker ROTWILD.