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Greenwich Schools Chief Unveils Proposed 2027-28 Operating Budget
By greenwichfreepress,8 days ago
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones unveiled her proposed 2027-2028 $216.4m Operating Budget Thursday night. The amount represents an increase of 4.47%, slightly above guidelines approved by the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET). Guidelines from the BET, which were formally adopted last month, set a spending “cap” of...