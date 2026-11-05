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From Assistant to Teammate: The Rise of AI Agents in Legal Departments
4 days ago
What if your legal team could dramatically increase its capacity without adding headcount?. AI agents are moving beyond simple assistance to take ownership of defined responsibilities, execute complex tasks, and operate 24/7 alongside lawyers. This shift opens the door to a new model of legal work, where lawyers and agents collaborate to move matters forward, respond to business needs, and turn legal knowledge into action.