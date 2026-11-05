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Patriots Fall in Penalty Kicks to Top-Seeded Cumberland in MSC Semifinals
7 days ago
Lebanon, TN – The University of the Cumberlands men's soccer team battled top-seeded Cumberland University to a scoreless draw through 110 minutes before falling 7-6 in penalty kicks Thursday afternoon in the Mid-South Conference Tournament Semifinals at Lindsey Donnell Stadium. The Patriots played the final 54 minutes a man down but held the Phoenix scoreless to force the shootout.