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Whitney Lynn: Atomic Open House
By Atomic Open House,8 days ago
Black Cube Nomadic Art Museum is pleased to present Atomic Open House, a large-scale, site-specific artwork in Beatty, Nevada by Artist Fellow Whitney Lynn. On view outdoors from sunrise to sunset, Atomic Open House turns the architecture of nuclear spectacle into a roadside attraction, using a deceptive trompe-l’oeil façade to expose the uneasy relationship between what we see and how we are positioned to look.