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Building a better future: Wayne J. Griffin Electric. Inc. supports Construction Inclusion Week
9 days ago
Holliston, MA Wayne J. Griffin Electric, Inc. (Griffin Electric) strives to foster a positive working and learning environment where every person is valued and respected. The company always looks to hire, train, and maintain team members who are aligned with its vision of excellence but also recognizes the importance of promoting the trades to many different audiences. Griffin Electric is proud to support Construction Inclusion Week and is committed to helping build an industry that offers opportunities to talented individuals and is welcoming for everyone.