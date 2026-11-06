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Connolly Brothers completes new 40,000 s/f design-build aircraft hangar for FlightLevel Aviation
9 days ago
Danvers, MA Connolly Brothers Inc., a construction management firm serving private commercial, industrial and institutional clients, completed a new 40,000 s/f design-build aircraft hangar for FlightLevel Aviation, a private fixed base operator (FBO) located at the west entrance of Beverly Regional Airport (BVY). This project involved ground-up construction of a...
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