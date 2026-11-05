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Harmeet Dhillon resigns after overhauling Justice Department civil rights division
By Sumit Jangir,6 days ago
WASHINGTON (Diya TV) — Harmeet Dhillon resigned Thursday as head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division after 19 months in which she redirected the unit’s enforcement priorities and oversaw the departure of hundreds of career attorneys. Attorney General Todd Blanche accepted her resignation and praised her leadership.