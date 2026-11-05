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Lake Wales Skydivers Chase 40-Year-Old Record on Veterans Day
By Jenny Ricks,7 days ago
Twenty-six skydivers will try to build the world's largest vertical stack canopy formation over Lake Wales starting Veterans Day, chasing a record organizers say has stood for 40 years. The attempts are scheduled for November 11 through 13 at Jump Florida, with jumpers leaving an aircraft one after another and connecting beneath their open parachutes to form a human chain in the sky.
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