undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
27-Year-Old Killed, Two Women Hurt in Wilmington Triple Shooting
By Angela Martinez,4 days ago
A 27-year-old man was killed and two women were wounded when gunfire broke out on a residential stretch of Wilmington's Jessup Street Tuesday night, leaving investigators with no announced arrests or motive, and a neighborhood searching for answers. Police say the shooting unfolded around 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of the street, a quiet corridor that now finds itself at the center of yet another violent night in the city.
10