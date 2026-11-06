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Soccer Drops Regular Season Finale
8 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. - Texas Southern women's soccer dropped a 3-0 decision to Jackson State on Thursday afternoon in its road finale. Texas Southern opened the contest aggressively as Ava Coverdale recorded the team's first shot on goal in the eighth minute, forcing Jackson State goalkeeper Taylor Osborn to make a save. TSU continued to battle defensively as goalkeeper Alessandra Bastidas recorded two early saves to keep the contest scoreless.