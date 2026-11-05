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34th Annual Soul Bowl Has Unique Sunday Showcase At Blue Wahoos Stadium
8 days ago
In recent years, Tyrone Wright, now a leader in the Bellview Youth Association, had lobbied for the Bellview Packers to be part of the Soul Bowl. “He was one of the original kids at West Pensacola (team) when the Soul Bowl started,” said Lumon May, founder and executive director of the Southern Youth Sports Association, whose SYSA Tigers have been the longstanding host of the three-decade, youth football showcase event in Pensacola.
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