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Which mass-produced toy got its start in Akron during the 1880s? Take our news quiz
By Kevin Dilley,9 days ago
Since holiday decorations hit stores with alarming speed following Halloween, we thought you might be thinking of gift-giving ideas, especially toys for the tots. A quick look back into Akron’s history reveals a rich vein of toy-making going on in what some dubbed “The Original North Pole.” An Akron inventor may have changed the course of toy making starting in downtown Akron. What toy did he mass produce, making it accessible to children all over?
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