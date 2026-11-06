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Braves' Second-Half Rally Falls Short in 94-83 Loss to Howard
8 days ago
LORMAN, Miss. – Alcorn State University men's basketball put together a spirited second-half effort but was unable to overcome an early deficit, falling to visiting Howard University, 94-83, Thursday evening at the Davey L. Whitney Health and Physical Education Complex. The Braves (0-2) outscored the Bison 51-47 in the second half and trimmed a 15-point halftime deficit to five in the closing minutes, but Howard (1-1) held off the late surge to secure the non-conference victory.