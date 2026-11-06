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Acton and Brown won all 120 Akron precincts, including 12 Trump carried in 2024
By Doug Brown,9 days ago
The nationwide blue wave in the 2026 election also hit Akron. In a city disproportionately full of Democratic voters, Governor-elect Amy Acton and Senator-elect Sherrod Brown flipped the handful of previously red neighborhoods from 2024 for a clean sweep of all 120 Akron precincts. Even their worst-performing districts still voted...
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