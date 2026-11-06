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Sharon Osbourne Reveals 2027 ‘Ozzfest’ Lineup Is Only Half Complete, Details Where Unreleased Ozzy Osbourne Songs Will Appear
By SenecaNo Comments,7 days ago
Sharon Osbourne has offered some additional insight into the 2027 return of Ozzfest, revealing that organizers have only secured approximately half of the festival’s lineup so far. She also confirmed plans for two previously unreleased songs from the late Ozzy Osbourne, while providing an update on the long-discussed biopic chronicling her and Ozzy’s relationship.