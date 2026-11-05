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Pig Pen (Featuring Matty Matheson And Alexisonfire’s Wade MacNeil) Map Out December U.S. Tour
By SenecaNo Comments,6 days ago
Pig Pen, the hardcore outfit fronted by celebrity chef and actor Matty Matheson, have announced a short run of U.S. shows for December 2026. The band’s lineup also includes Alexisonfire guitarist Wade MacNeil on guitar and backing vocals, alongside Daniel Romano on guitar, Ian Romano on drums, and Tommy Major on bass.