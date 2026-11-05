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Williamson Reporter publisher serves formal notice of claim against Williamson County, sheriff’s deputies
By David Flash,4 days ago
Williamson Reporter publisher David Flash has served a formal notice of claim against Williamson County and members of its Sheriff’s Office, alleging civil rights violations, false imprisonment, libel, disparate treatment and other misconduct arising from a May 23 detention and subsequent actions by department personnel. The notice was served on Sheriff Matt Lindemann, the Williamson County Attorney’s Office, County Judge Steven Snell and members of the Williamson County Commissioners Court.
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